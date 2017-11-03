Japan Airlines: seven months since growth restrictions ended. New flights, partners and fleet plans

Japan Airlines is seven months into its long-awaited ending of growth restrictions and is pulling together the ingredients for developing more expansive growth than previously forecast. On 01-Apr-2017 JAL was no longer restricted by Tokyo about the investments and business developments it could make, a response designed to counter any advantage JAL gained over ANA during JAL's state-sponsored government rehabilitation.

So far, JAL has moved flights between Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports, as well as adding frequencies (London and Bangkok) and all new services (Melbourne and Kona). The company has forged partnerships with VietJet, Aeromexico and Hawaiian Airlines to support new and existing growth.

JAL is also improving its anchor JV with American Airlines and is due to cut over to Amadeus Altea. JAL is still to flex its pent-up capability and grow in continental North America, where the airline is evaluating further services to existing markets as well as all-new destinations, including North American cities that do not yet have service to Asia.