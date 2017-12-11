Loading
11-Dec-2017 6:50 PM

Istanbul Atatürk Airport to close but its legacy promises continuing regional dominance by Istanbul

Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport (IST) is scheduled to close in 2018, when a giant new airport for Istanbul opens.

Under the guidance of TAV Airports, the concessionaire for 17 years, Atatürk has grown to be one of the busiest airports in Europe, with the incumbent national carrier Turkish Airlines establishing a hub there over the last decade to rival the one at Dubai for regional and even global dominance.

This report looks at the present and (limited) future growth trends at IST, local airport statistics, how it matches up to other airports across a range of metrics, at what remains of construction activities there and at its ownership.

It also considers what the future might hold for TAV, since half of its earnings are set to disappear.

This CAPA Premium Analysis article is 3,920 words.

