Investing in Latin America aviation, the expansion of LCCs and the impact of the digital revolution are just a selection of the key issues to be discussed at CAPA's Latin America Aviation Summit, to be held in Cartagena on 11/12-Sep-2018.
With at least a dozen CEOs already confirmed, the event promises to be a major gathering point for Latin American aviation leaders in 2017. It is a timely moment to be addressing the market, as most economies begin to emerge from the recent downturn and as new entrants, especially LCCs, start to change the shape of airline operations.
Other topics to be discussed will include the early effects of airline liberalisation in Argentina, the challenging issues of infrastructure, investing in the market and the status of connectivity. There are growing positive signs emerging from the region, with hopes that the dark days of economic downturn are slipping back into the past.
For further information on attending or sponsoring CAPA's Latin America Aviation Summit, to be held in Cartagena on 11/12-Sep-2018, please contact: info@centreforaviation.com
Latin American aviation is stirring as economic activity improves and new entry and aircraft types underpin innovative moves
Latin America is enjoying its best ever connectivity, buoyed by the arrival of new generation widebodies airliners like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 that are allowing longer distance routes to be served more efficiently.
After a decline in the late 2000s, connectivity between Latin America and the rest of the world has been on the rise every year this decade and the current northern hemisphere summer schedules show a fourth consecutive year-on-year growth of around 7%.
The big post GFC recovery into growth in summer 2010 (+8.6% on the previous summer) was followed by modest rises over the following three years (2.0% in summer 2011; 4.2% in summer 2012 and 1.4% in summer 2013).
Since 2010 the rate of growth has taken a step increase
Growth has improved to 7.2% in summer 2014, 6.8% in summer 2015, 7.8% last summer and 7.2% in the current 2017 schedule period.
This rise has coincided with the arrival of the latest generation airliners into the fleets of long-haul airlines across Latin America and enabled them to open new markets. The 787 Dreamliner now accounts for 5.8% of all out of region capacity from Latin America this summer, up from 4.3% last year with 20 airlines now using the type on flights from the region. The A350 is now also used by LATAM Airlines out of Brazil and into the Caribbean by Air Caraibes from France.
The growth in Dreamliner operations has been significant. The type first made its long haul debut in the region during the winter 2012 season and in summer 2013 was used by Aeromexico on Mexico City - New York and Mexico City – Tokyo Narita via Tijuana flights, as well as LATAM Airlines between Lima and Los Angeles, Santiago and Madrid and Santiago and New York. It was also deployed by Ethiopian Airlines into Sao Paulo from Addis Ababa via Lome and by UK leisure carrier Thomson Airways into Cancun from various UK departure points.
In summer-2017 the 787 is scheduled to operate from 32 different Latin American airports, flying on over 90 different routes, with the largest operations from ‘local’ airline hubs in Santiago, Chile; Mexico City, Mexico; Bogota, Colombia and Sao Paulo, Brazil. The range and performance of the aircraft is permitting airlines to offer additional point-to-point services as well as add further long-haul spokes into their hub operations.
The new 787s and A350s are clearly opening the door to increased long-haul connectivity into Latin America
But they are mainly being used to replace older generation equipment and the role of hub airports in the region currently remains as strong as ever.
This does, however, raise the major issue of airport infrastructure and the need for additional capacity at some of these key gateways.
By not addressing the urgent infrastructure needs of the region, IATA says Latin America will leave USD42 billion of unrealised economic benefits on the table by 2034, a period during which passenger growth in Latin America is expected to double and the air transport industry’s contribution to regional GDP could jump from USD140 billion to USD322 billion.
Long haul airlines, many from Europe and the USA, have been long time operators to Latin America and continue to evolve their business models, evolving the roles of alliances and codeshare partners to maximise the opportunity from connectivity in the region. Copa Airlines led the way with building an intra-regional connectivity business built on its Panama City hub, but consolidation across Central and South America mean the likes of Avianca and LATAM have strengthened their own roles.
Now the concept is emerging of LCCs building connectivity, both for domestic, intra-region and with long haul options as Norwegian launches long haul flights to Buenos Aires to link into its planned new Argentine business and the IAG-controlled Level offering Barcelona–Buenos Aires with feed from its Spanish low-fare operation Vueling.
(This is a short extract from Airline Leader, Issue #42, which features Latin America and will be available for delegates at the Cartagena Summit)
Agenda: CAPA Latin America Aviation Summit, Cartagena 11/12-Sep-2018
|
Agenda: Latin America Aviation Summit,
|
SUNDAY 10 SEPTEMBER 2017
|
Registration
|
|
Welcome Reception at Hilton Cartagena, hosted by: SACSA, ProColombia, Gema Tours
|
|
MONDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2017
|
|
Coffee Tasting, Colombian Style. A pre-conference lesson about Colombia’s world renowned coffee industry by a local grower. (Samples will be given)
|
Chairman's Welcome
|
|
Welcome to Cartagena - Sociedad Aeroportuaria de la Costa, Legal Representative, Ramon Pereira
|
|
Keynote Address: Colombia Minister of Commerce, Industry & Tourism Maria Claudia Lacouture
|
|
The Status of the Latin American Airline Market & its prognosis for future health.
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Executive Chairman, Peter Harbison
|
|
Keynote address: Airline CEO & Q&A
|
|
Coffee Break
|
|
Keynote Q&A: Investing in Latin America Aviation.
Stimulating untapped demand in the Latin American marketplace
Latin America's low cost airline expansion has lagged other regions. Central America, driven by Mexico has a high (domestic) LCC component, but South America, even with a 50% LCC share in the large Brazilian domestic market, lacks any significant penetration.
Overall, international LCC activity is very limited. This is changing as some of the branded LCCs expand into new territory, but it is only with greater liberalisation that opportunities for the branded LCCs will be able to make a substantial difference.
|
|
The role of connectivity in long haul and intra-LATAM business: The future of Latin American hubs and alliances
Copa led the way with building an Intra-Regional connectivity business built on its Panama City hub, long haul airlines, many from Europe and the USA have been long time operators to Latin America and continue to evolve their business model, including the role of alliance and codeshare partners to maximise the opportunity from connectivity. Now we have the concept of LCCs building connectivity, both for domestic, intra-region and with long haul.
We explore the current trends and future opportunities as airlines seek the opportunities to de-risk investments, and to cope with often turbulent impacts of geopolitical, local and global economic trends.
What role do codeshares, JVs and hub & spoke connections play now and in the future. What does crystal ball gazing suggest the future holds?
|
|
Keynote: What does the Digital revolution mean for airlines?
|
|
Keynote Interview: The strategy, focus & future of Avianca
Insight into Avianca’s strategy, how it differentiates and why we should believe it will be successful. We ask what led to the strategy and if it was based on aviation elsewhere in the world, or founded in beliefs from another industry.
|
|
Lunch & Networking
|
|
Low Cost Airlines and Latin America – Pure LCC, ULCC, hybrids, low cost long haul?
|
|
The future Latin American traveller: How Mobile, OTAs and Metasearch is transforming airline marketing, and the changing "customer proposition" in Latin America
|
|
Coffee Break & Networking
|
|
Handling the growth: Airport and ANSP Infrastructure outlook in Latin America
We hear from experts around the investments necessary, those being made and those that are still needed. We will also hear from current and recent projects such as Mexico City new International Airport
|
|
Strategy for promoting international tourism to Colombia and the role of alliances with airlines
Colombia developed a new strategy for promoting international tourism and undertook a great experiment when it lowered taxes at Cartagena’s airport. As a test case for evolving the tourism model in Latin America, is this now an example for other markets around the region? We probe:
|
End of first day
Buses depart for dinner at Casa 1537
|
TUESDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 2017
|
|
Registration
|
|
Coffee Tasting, Colombian Style. A pre-conference lesson about Colombia’s world renowned coffee industry by a local grower. (Samples will be given)
|
|
Chairman’s Welcome
|
Keynote
Market reviews (2):
Brazil On The Rise (again)?
|
|
Low Cost Carriers - Take 2, a Focus on Hybridisation
The success of LCCs & ULCCs is driving Network Airlines to re-think their business model, especially for domestic and regional markets. Iberia Express is probably the best hybrid example in Europe, and now airlines in Latin America are attempting the transition, including LATAM and SKY. In this session we explore the challenge (and the opportunity), and discuss the progress being made by airlines in the region to compete with the LCC/ULCC airlines.
|
|
The Future of the Caribbean Market
The diversity of the Caribbean has continued with Cuba’s greater openness to the north and more flights from the south. The growth in short & mid range LCC services, and new long haul markets to destinations throughout the extensive Caribbean region. This is creating demand for new (and different) hotels, new guest expectations & destination experiences.
|
10:45
|
Coffee Break & Networking
|
11:15
|
Sales, distribution and payments: what are the priorities, objectives & challenges in Latin America?
|
12:00
|
Market review: Argentina on the rise
Argentina is one of the region’s - and the world’s - most dynamic aviation markets, with new entry, airline restructuring and new faces in key roles across the industry. What’s ahead for Argentina and what impact will these changes mean for the region?
|
12:30
|
Airline Keynote - LATAM, SVP Customers, Claudia Sender
|
13:00
|
Lunch and conference close
Distinguished speakers already confirmed include:
ACI-LAC, DG, Javier Martinez Botacio
Airbus, President for Latin America and Caribbean, Rafael Alonso NEW
ALTA Legal Director,l Gonzalo Yelpo NEW
Amadeus, Account Director Brazil, Gustavo Murad
Amadeus, Executive Vice President, Head of Americas, Airline Business, Elena Avila
Amadeus, Head Online Travel, Sergio Vargas
AVIANCA, CEO, Hernan Rincon
Azul, Director of Alliances, Marcelo Bento Ribeiro
Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Managing Director, Regional Marketing for Latin America, Africa and Caribbean, Kemp Harker
Secretario de Turismo de Colima, Minister of Tourism, César Castañeda Vázquez del Mercado
Copa Airlines Colombia, CEO, Eduardo Lombana
Expedia, Managing Director Latin America, Carolina Piber
Expedia, Director Air Accounts, Bryan Bachrad
Hainan Airlines, VP, Hou Wei
Heico, Business Development Director, Alex de Gunten
IATA, Regional VP The Americas, Peter Cerdá
Iberia, CEO, Luis Gallego
Indigo Partners, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, William Franke
InselAir, former CEO, Albert Kluyver
interCaribbean CEO Trevor Sadler
Interjet, CCO, Julio Gamero
InterVISTAS Consulting, CCO, Kenneth Currie
KPMG, Eliseo Llamazares, Partner
LATAM Airlines Group, SVP Customers, Claudia Sender
LATAM Airlines Colombia CEO Fernando Garcia Poitevin
Mark Schwab, former CEO Star Alliance
Miami Airport, Aviation Director & CEO, Emilio Gonzalez
MW Travel Consultancy, Partner, Vicky Fernandez
MW Travel Consultancy, Principal, Martin Warner
ProColombia, VP Tourism, Julian Guerrero Orozco
ProColombia CEO, Felipe Jaramillo
Qantas, Senior Executive Vice President The Americas, New Zealand, Pacific Islands & Japan, Stephen Thompson
SACSA, Legal Representative, Ramon Pereira
São Paulo Guarulhos Airport, CEO, Gustavo Figueiredo
Seabury Group, VP, Robert C. Hill
SKY Airline, CEO Holger Paulmann
Southwest Airlines, Managing Director Business Development, David Harvey
Southwest Airlines, Managing Director Marketing, Bill Tierney (or Director International Business Management, Steven Swan)
Travelport Global Head of Product & Marketing, Air Commerce, Ian Heywood
UATP, Director Sales Implementations LATAM, Robson Rodrigues
VivaColombia, CEO, William Shaw