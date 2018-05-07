Global airport construction review 2Q2018: USD803 billion costs

Airport capacity, or the lack of it, is a consistent theme. Runway capacity in particular is not keeping pace with airline expansion and passenger and cargo growth, especially so in Europe, North America and Latin America, with the potential to constrain growth.

Whether or not that growth will continue at the impressive rates achieved during the past two years remains to be seen. For now it is clear that while some regions and individual countries are not doing enough to satisfy demand, the number of airport construction projects and the capex generated are often higher than might be imagined.

This report looks at: where the projects are; the level of expenditure by region; and lists the biggest individual projects or groups of projects individually, again by region.