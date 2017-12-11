Europe's aircraft fleet: two clear shifts highlighted by analysis of CAPA Fleet Database

Wizz Air's Nov-2017 order for 72 A320neos and 74 A321neos made it the number one European airline group by number of aircraft orders. With a total of 282 aircraft on order, Wizz Air's first place contrasts with its 13th place in the list of European airline groups by current fleet in service.

Airline groups, such as Wizz Air, Turkish Airlines and Norwegian, whose ranking by orders outstrips their ranking by aircraft in service are typically those that are growing rapidly. By contrast, airline groups such as Air France-KLM have a lower ranking by orders than by aircraft in service, indicating slow growth.

This report delves into the CAPA Fleet Database, first to compare Europe's fleet with other regions by total aircraft in service and on order (Europe is fading); then to look at the ranking of leading airline groups by current fleet and by orders (traditional business models are fading, relatively).