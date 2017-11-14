Cathay Pacific: While Qatar Airways takes 10%, status quo prevails. Air China is long term partner

Cathay Pacific Airways is anchored by consistency and conservatism, so the assertive Qatar Airways taking a 10% stake in Cathay for USD662 million has the allure of bringing stormy seas and pivoting the mighty Cathay to a new direction. Yet the far likelier outcome is Cathay maintaining the status quo.
Qatar Airways is looking to park cash. For the price of a few widebody aircraft (that get depreciated), Qatar could instead try to achieve a higher return on an aviation investment, and possibly gain some strategic benefits. But caution is to be exercised: a previous Cathay-Qatar joint venture failed, one of the few JVs in aviation history to be disbanded. Partnering two overlapping hubs is difficult. Cathay is pursuing its own partnership options for Europe, the main market it overlaps with Qatar's network.
Swire and Air China now retain a combined 75% interest in Cathay. They have a shared future together, one with far more to come, but Qatar Airways has a tidy investment, strategic or not in the short term.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com