Cathay Pacific: depressed results but there may be rays of hope. Time to regain the initiative

Cathay Pacific on 16-Aug-2017 reports financial results for 1H2017. These results follow from 2016 when Cathay for the first time since 2008 posted a group loss and became a whipping post: Bloomberg referred to "a horror story when it comes to Cathay". The South China Morning Post described "a flawed business model in a changing world".
No reprieve is expected in 1H2017, when Cathay embarked on a restructuring programme, which as is typical has a ramp-up period but front-loaded transformation costs. Fuel hedges are winding down but losses will still be pronounced. Cargo is the bright spot with an unexpected boost in yields. Passenger over-capacity persists in all key markets, and exacerbated especially in Europe and from Cathay's A350 deliveries. Declining passenger yields are closely watched and now may be re-balanced with less aggressive load factors.
There is considerable work ahead for Cathay. Yet any "horror story" would have been magnified by uncertainty. This may be fading with a change in practices and management. Cathay will now seek vindication of its premium hub strategy, geography and brand. While lack of detail will invite criticism, Cathay's future is in focus.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com