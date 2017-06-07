CAPA’s LCCs in North Asia Summit in Osaka attracts the region's industry leaders

The LCC operational model may now be well understood but the market environment is increasingly complex, competitive and interconnected. Long haul low cost, full service airlines adding LCC subsidiaries, and many other developments are high on the agenda.

A top level speaker list

Speakers include:- Air Seoul, Senior Vice President, Jin-man Cho, AirAsia Group, President North Asia, Kathleen Tan, AirAsia X, CEO, Benyamin Ismail, Eastar Jet, CEO, Choi Jong-gu, Hong Kong Express, CEO, Andrew Cowen, Jeju Air, CEO, Ken Choi, Jin Air, VP Corporate Strategy, Kwang Lee, Lucky Air, Financial Director, Fu Jiawen, Peach Aviation, Deputy CEO, Takeaki Mori, Spring Airlines, Vice President, Jonathan Hutt, T’Way Air, VP, Kim Hyung Yi, Vanilla Air, Senior Executive Vice President, Mioko Yamamuro and VietJet, Member of Board of Directors, Chu Viet Cuong. For the full speaker listing click here.

Kansai Airports host the Summit at the Hotel Nikko

The CAPA Summit, to be held at the Hotel Nikko Kansai Airport, and be hosted by Kansai Airports which has been a strong promoter of initiatives to stimulate LCC growth. Kansai welcomed its first LCC in March 2012, opened Japan’s first LCC-dedicated terminal in October that year, and further expanded the terminal in January 2017 introducing Japan’s ‘first walkthrough duty-free shop and smart security. LCCs are expected to account for more than a third of its summer 2017 flight schedule.

Co-CEO Emmanuel Menanteau said the “LCC market in Northeast Asia is just in the midst of rapid growth following the global trend. In Kansai Int’l Airport (KIX) - whose LCC flight share is highest in Japan- LCCs occupy 34% of international, 57% of domestic flights, and its share is still growing. We expect that LCCs will play a leading role of market expansion. Not only within Northeast Asia, but also further development to mid-haul market.”

Managing Director of CAPA – Centre for Aviation Stephen Pearse said: “LCCs over the last 10 years have become the mainstay of aviation growth in South East Asia, and are continuing to grow strongly in North Asia. But it is an increasingly challenging environment for all carriers including LCCs. We shall uncover in our summit just what some of those key issues are and how carriers are overcoming obstacles, and how airports are also adjusting to the new environment. There will be many industry leaders present offering some great insights.”

The CAPA Summit will explore:

- What do LCCs want from airports?

- LCCs in Japan – too many airlines and time for consolidation?

- Airport privatisation in Japan

- What is the outlook for LCCs in China

- The Korean market

- Varying the LCC offer

- Embracing technology to avoid LCC commoditisation

- Selling aviation – not just seats

- The challenge of cooperation

- Fleet selection – what are the options for LCCs

- Japanese Hybrids are finding a niche – regional creators of value

