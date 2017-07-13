CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, Jun-2018, at Seoul, to be hosted by Korea Airports Corporation

"It will offer an excellent platform to further boost the LCC market”, added Mr. Sung.

“We are very proud to be hosting this CAPA Summit next year, with the opportunity to introduce the attractiveness of small-medium sized airports such as Chung-Ju, Dae-Gu, Muan, Yang-yang, operated by KAC in Korea”, said Sung Il Hwan, President & CEO, KAC. “For several years, the LCC market has been growing strongly in Korea. We are very pleased to host this event in 2018."

CAPA - Centre for Aviation is pleased to announce that Seoul will host the annual CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit on 12-13 June 2018. The yearly Summit attracts C-Level Airline delegates and speakers from across Asia and will be hosted in 2018 by Korea Airports Corporation (KAC), the nation’s leading airport operator in Korea.

"CAPA is delighted to announce KAC as host of the 2018 CAPA North Asia LCCs Summit”, said CAPA Executive Chairman Peter Harbison.

“In the past, the event has attracted CEOs from the leading LCCs in the region and beyond – along with many key airports, governments and other industry leaders. We expect the 2018 event to build on this powerful platform. It will provide a crucial industry forum for addressing the complex issues facing airlines, airports, regulators and suppliers, as the role of LCCs evolves. This is a unique annual forum at the very highest level.”

Over 70 airline executives and 300 guests attended the 2017 CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, held in Jun-2017 in Osaka

More than 30 airlines were represented, including 9 AIR, Air Macau, AirAsia, AirAsia Japan, AirAsia X, ANA Holdings, Cebgo, Cebu Pacific Air, China Airlines, Citilink Indonesia, Eastarjet, FlyYangYang, Fuji Dream Airlines, Hahn Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, HNA Group, HK Express, Japan Airlines, Japan Transocean Air, Jeju Air, Jetstar Japan, Jin Air, Lucky Air, Peach Aviation, Philippines AirAsia, Skymark Airlines, Solaseed Air, Spring Airlines, Spring Airlines Japan, Tigerair, Turkish Airlines, T'way Airlines, Urumqi Air, Vanilla Air, Vietjet Air, West Air and others.

With over 50 speakers, the agenda covered major issues relating to airlines, airports, suppliers and consumers. For insightful interviews with many of the leading speakers please see CAPA TV at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit 2017

Some comments from the 2017 Summit

."..an excellent networking opportunity, we definitely made some good contacts"

"The panel sessions were all very relevant and worked well – even when multilingual"

"a great event which the team very much enjoyed being a part of"

"Good to see so many new Chinese airlines speak"

"Always take a lot away from these events, more importantly content is always fresh + not repetitive"

"The CAPA Events are one of the great untold stories"

"Top tier engagement with the CEOs and the C-suite - the decision makers of the airlines around the world... the engagement that we get (as a sponsor) is unparalleled"

CAPA - Centre for Aviation

Derek Sadubin

Chief Operating Officer

CAPA - Centre for Aviation

+612-9241-3200

ds@centreforaviation.com

Korea Airports Corporation

Route Development Team

+82-2-2660-2989

Sm75@airport.co.kr

About Korea Airports Corporation:

KAC (Korea Airports Corporation) is the nation’s leading airport operation corporation, established by the Korean government in 1980.

KAC is currently managing and operating 14 airports (7 international, 7 domestic), ACC (Air Control Center), 9 VOR/TAC (VHF Omni-directional Radio-range/Tactical Air Navigation System) and CATC (Civil Aviation Training Center) in Korea.

"We directly manage landside to increase operation efficiency, airport profitability and customer satisfaction. We operate main facilities of airside (landing & take-off facilities) without any suspension for past 30 years."

In addition, KAC has developed NAVAIDS on its own, for the first time in Korea.

About CAPA - Centre for Aviation:

Established in 1990, CAPA - Centre for Aviation is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services, covering worldwide developments. Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and passion. Providing our CAPA Members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight is our business. We offer an extensive range of information services developed by analysts covering the entire spectrum of commercial aviation. CAPA runs C-level aviation and corporate travel summits in key markets around the world, bringing together the key stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry.