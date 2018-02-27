Loading
27-Feb-2018 11:18 AM

Cambodian aviation: seven airlines and more to come in 2018; start-ups and fleet proliferating

Cambodia’s aviation sector is growing rapidly, leading to a rapid expansion of the Cambodian fleet. There are now seven airlines in Cambodia, together operating a combined fleet of 30 aircraft, compared to two airlines operating seven aircraft four years ago.

At least three new airlines are planning to launch operations in 2018, while several of the existing airlines are pursuing further fleet expansion. The Cambodian fleet will likely reach 40 aircraft by the end of 2018.

JC International Airlines, an ambitious start-up which began operations less than a year ago, could become the largest airline in Cambodia by the end of 2018, based on fleet size. Cambodia Angkor Air and Sky Angkor Air are now the largest local airlines and are also the most established.

This CAPA Premium Analysis article is 2,269 words.

To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership

