Boeing's ability to compete for Delta business not hampered by Bombardier trade rift

Fleet efficiency is a major lever Delta Air Lines intends to pull as it works to slash its unit costs (excluding fuel) in 2018 to 2% or lower. Next year, the airline plans to double the pace of fleet replacement, driven by more than 50 scheduled narrowbody deliveries.
Delta is in the process of a multi year programme to upgauge its domestic fleet as it adds more Airbus A321s and Boeing 737-900s to its fleet. The higher-density aircraft have helped Delta to bolster its revenue due to a higher number of premium seats available on those jets.
Now the airline is reportedly evaluating a new narrowbody order, and major airframers Airbus and Boeing are the main contenders in the contest. Although Delta and Boeing have been involved in high profile rifts during the last few years, the tension is not likely to play a major role in Delta’s aircraft evaluations. Ultimately, aircraft economics will carry more weight in the airline’s analysis than political manoeuvring. Business is business, politics is politics.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com