Boeing 787-10 fleet analysis: Singapore Airlines and Boeing bet on game changing efficiency
Singapore Airlines (SIA) will take delivery next month of the world’s first 787-10. SIA is betting heavily on the 787-10, which will be used to increase capacity by approximately 20% on regional routes within Asia Pacific.
The highly efficient 787-10 will reduce SIA’s unit costs significantly, but the resulting capacity increases could be challenging to manage. SIA the parent airline has not grown over the past decade and is betting that the 787-10 is the right platform to support a resumption of growth.
Boeing is betting that the 787-10 will attract more orders after it enters service with SIA, which is the largest customer, having made 49 commitments. Boeing has booked less than 200 orders since the 787-10 was launched in Jun-2013.
