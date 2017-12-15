Blockchain technology: potential to improve data visibility & commonality could benefit aviation MRO

Blockchain is an open, distributed ledger that records transactions permanently, verifiably in a very secure manner. It offers the potential to improve the visibility and commonality of data in a very wide range of possible applications. In the area of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), these qualities are very important.

Blockchain could help to ensure that all data about the status of an engine or other part are always up to date and can be securely shared by all interested parties – for example, the manufacturer, the airline, the MRO service provider, and the lessor. This could improve the efficiency of maintenance planning and of airlines' capacity scheduling.

A Nov-2017 CAPA report looked at blockchain's potential in aviation more broadly. This report focuses on its possible use in MRO.