Aviation and Corporate Travel in Wellington with CAPA & friends

Summit keynotes include a presentation from Wellington Airport CEO Steve Sanderson, who will speak about the airport’s latest route developments initiatives, including international direct flights, top inbound markets and what the airport is doing to enhance the traveller experience. Airline host Air New Zealand will also feature prominently in the agenda.

The event is expected to attract 80+ executives from across the aviation and travel spectrum, including industry players such as airlines, hoteliers, ground transportation and airports, TMCs and other travel intermediaries, corporate travel managers and procurers of travel services.

The outline agenda: a comprehensive look at New Zealand aviation and key corporate travel issues

CAPA’s New Zealand and Asia Pacific Aviation Outlook

Wellington Airport - enhancing connectivity in the nation’s capital

• The airport’s strategy to grow travel demand

• How the airport is enabling more international direct air services

• Partnering with industry to enhance the traveller experience

Airline keynote

Sustainable aviation access and implications for corporate travel

• How are key stakeholders co operating doing to attract air services to the nation’s capital?

• What are the best performing routes?

• What is the effect on growth of certain inbound markets having on the corporate travel market

• How important is flying direct? The life of a Wellington businessperson

• Is New Zealand poised to capitalise on the growth of low cost long haul carriers?

Delta’s transformation story

Future supply/demand in key corporate markets

How digitalisation and hyper personalisation is transforming the travel ecoystem

• What do travellers want? How the digital economy is creating a new set of traveller expectations centred on mobility, seamlessness and personalisation

• How do you create digital trust when the sharing model (and data sharing) is critical for the successful functioning and growth of a digitalised travel industry? What tangible benefits needs to be made to the traveller to encourage them to share personal information in the first instance?

• Unlocking the true potential of disruptive technology such as blockchain: just how is it going to usurp the existing value travel distribution chain?

• Digital and virtual payments - how are these new payment solutions enabling travel mobility and at what cost?

Facilitating the growth in China/Asia inbound: overcoming the challenges

Visitor numbers to New Zealand were up 12% in 2016 to 3.5 million – marking the first double digit gain in more than a decade. According to Air New Zealand CEO, Christopher Luxon, New Zealand “is really on a big growth trajectory for the next 30 years. What we are seeing is lots of opportunity to strengthen and add capacity”.

Is government policy and the rest of the travel and transportation industry value chain prepared for the influx of travellers?

CAPA’s Wellington aviation markets outlook for corporates

Airline keynote

Procurement Keynote: The NZ Government perspective on travel procurement in 2018/2019

• What is the competition benefit of consolidated long term contracting?

• Managing unexpected opportunities/implications presented by new industry suppliers (or disruptors) such as Air BNB, low cost carriers etc

• Adjusting to new needs to manage risk associated with a) end to end travel in an uncertain world and b) systemic issues (such as cost management)

• The Government vision for industry - what can suppliers do to improve efficiencies and the end user travel experience?

Unlocking value for both corporations and travellers: meeting customers’ expectations in the NZ corporate market

• What is the best way to optimise travel spend in the current environment?

• The cross challenges of reconciling business travel needs and personal traveller demands

• How to engage travellers to ensure they comply with policy guidelines and use negotiated rates eg through feedback loops and education

• Catering for the mobile workforce - safety & security challenges

• How is the TMC and travel suppliers evolving to manage the changing demands of the modern business traveller? What are some of the key factors they need to consider in order to get buy in from the procurement department as well as the travel category manager?

Travel agency Q & A: The big picture outlook on outbound corporate travel

An entertaining review of how the intermediaries see the marketplace

Conference Close & Networking Drinks

CAPA Executive Chairman Peter Harbison said: “We are excited to be extending our Australasia event coverage to New Zealand’s capital. Wellington Airport is going from strength to strength, with 2017 marking the third consecutive year of passenger traffic growth and the airport’s highest level of passenger traffic in nine years. We look forward to working with our airport host to deliver a compelling agenda and top quality event. As both aviation and the corporate market undergo significant change this event offers a great opportunity to bring together New Zealand's leading players in these sectors - as well as the chance for some excellent informal networking”.

Wellington Airport CEO Steve Sanders said: "This is a significant year for Wellington Airport, with a number of infrastructure projects like the Rydges Wellington Airport hotel underway and our multi-level car park nearing completion, which enable us to meet future growth possibilities. This creates an ideal opportunity to welcome industry members to the Aviation and Corporate Travel Summit, held in Wellington for the first time, to discuss the future needs of business travel".

CAPA has become a highly influential aviation group, with its events platforms helping the aviation sector and leading supplier businesses to stay informed and remain closely connected to industry leaders, driving change and supporting industry evolution.

CAPA attracts the world’s leading airline and industry executive level speakers and attendees at each of its global events, which are held in key aviation markets around the world and reach more than 350,000 unique website visitors each month.

