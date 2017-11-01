Asia’s top aviation leaders rewarded at 15th annual CAPA Asia Pacific Aviation Awards for Excellence

The Gala evening will be graciously hosted once again by Oriel Morrison, CNBC Anchor.

A selection of award categories includes:

CAPA Asia Pacific Executive of the Year

This award is given to the executive who has had the greatest individual influence on the aviation industry, demonstrating outstanding strategic thinking and innovative direction for the growth of their business and the industry.

The 2016 winner was Robert Martin, CEO of BOC Aviation. Mr Martin was selected for leading BOC Aviation through a successful expansion programme that culminated in its public listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 1 Jun-2016.

CAPA Asia Pacific Airline of the Year

This award is given to the airline that has been the biggest standout strategically during the year, has had the greatest impact on the development of the airline industry, has established itself as a leader, and provided a benchmark for others to follow.

The 2016 winner was China Eastern, which was selected by the judging panel for its rapid international expansion and successful implementation of a new strategy, which includes a multi-brand model and equity partnership with Delta Air Lines.

CAPA Asia Pacific LCC of the Year

This award is given to the low cost airline that has been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader, has been the most innovative, and provided a benchmark for others to follow.

The 2016 winner was Spring Airlines, which was selected for its recording-breaking initial public offering and ability to grow steadily – and profitably – in a challenging market.

CAPA Asia Pacific Regional Airline of the Year

This award is given to the regional airline that has been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader, and demonstrated innovation in the regional aviation sector. This award is intended to recognise smaller airlines or airline groups with annual passenger traffic of less than 10 million.

The 2016 winner was Malindo Air, which was selected for adjusting its strategy to focus on network traffic and embracing the full service model.

Other CAPA Awards for Excellence categories include:

CAPA Asia Pacific Small Airport of the Year

CAPA Asia Pacific Medium Airport of the Year

CAPA Asia Pacific Large Airport of the Year

The awards will be held at a Gala Dinner at the Capella, Sentosa, following the first day of the CAPA Asia Summit, the umbrella event for the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit and the CAPA SE Asia Corporate Travel Summit.

Over 400 senior executives from airlines, airports and the business travel community are expected to attend the event, which will cover airline business model transformation, emerging markets, network planning and distribution, and will feature keynote addresses from Aeroflot, Turkish Airlines and ANA.

The Corporate Travel Summit will focus on trends in accommodation, technology products and payments, and how these impact travel programmes.

