Airline market Latin America-Europe: Central America the fastest growing, potential for much more

Over the past five years airline seat numbers between Europe and Central America have grown faster than any market to Latin America from Europe. Total Europe-Central America capacity in the year to 30-Jul-2018 will almost double from five years earlier, while growth on Europe to all of Latin America will be one third, according to OAG data.

Growth in Europe-Central America has mainly been driven on the European side. As at Jul-2018, over the past five years airport numbers in this market in Central America will have increased from seven to nine, while those in Europe will have grown from 11 to 23. The number of airlines will be up from 17 to 24 (all but one is European) and they will operate 43 routes, versus 21 five years ago.

Charter/leisure airlines and secondary airports (particularly in Europe) have been important to growth in this market, although primary European hubs and Mexico City remain significant, as do the airlines Iberia, Aeromexico, Air France-KLM and Lufthansa. From Europe, Madrid has the highest number of routes (seven). On the Central American side, routes are more concentrated on a smaller number of airports and Cancún leads with 21 routes.

Four new routes to commence in Jul-2018 demonstrate further growth potential.