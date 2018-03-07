Loading
08-Mar-2018 10:00 AM

Aircraft leasing accounts for half of world's commercial aircraft fleet. Lessors shun widebodies

According to data from the CAPA Fleet Database, half of the commercial aircraft in service with the world's airlines are leased. The penetration of leased aircraft is higher in Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and lower in North America and Africa. The leased aircraft share grew strongly in the 1980s and 1990s, but has broadly plateaued in the past decade.

Lessors' share of aircraft orders has consistently been much lower than leased aircraft's share of the fleet in service. A significant proportion of leased aircraft are subsequently added to lessor fleets through sale and leasebacks.

Analysis of the CAPA data on leased aircraft suggests that regional jets and narrowbodies are disproportionately popular among lessors, both by aircraft in service and by orders.

Turboprops, and in particular widebodies, appear to be proportionately less favoured by lessors.

This CAPA Premium Analysis article is 1,468 words.

To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership

Your window into the latest insights

CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.

Big picture strategic view

Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.

Global intelligence

The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.

Customise your Alerts

CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.

I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.

- CEO, Airline Member
To learn more, contact us:
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com