Air Canada cites huge potential from AI and data mining to drive revenue growth

Maximising the use of data and improving the digital experience for customers has become a huge talking point for most airlines, spanning all types of business models. Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada, is making a push in this area, pledging to spend a significant amount of time and money during the next few years to create more meaningful offers for its customers, to shore up its revenue.



Air Canada is in the early stages of reaping benefits from a new revenue management system, and is also making a substantial investment in a new passenger service system designed by Amadeus.



In tandem with those investments, Air Canada is partnering with Artificial Intelligence firms in an effort to enhance the customer experience. The airline has recently started offering travel information through Amazon’s personal assistant Alexa, and aims to leverage AI more heavily to drive pricing and revenue traction.