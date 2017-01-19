Southeast Asia LCC fleet expansion to reaccelerate in 2017 after rare single digit growth in 2016

Southeast Asia’s low cost airline fleet grew by only 7% in 2016, representing the slowest growth in several years. The region’s two main groups, AirAsia and Lion, both slowed their growth significantly, with AirAsia slightly reducing its Southeast Asian fleet in 2016.

Southeast Asian LCCs ended 2016 with a fleet of 623 aircraft – up a modest 41 aircraft compared to the beginning of the year. The same group of 21 airlines added 67 aircraft in 2015 and 61 aircraft in 2014.

Several airlines responded to overcapacity, which peaked in 2014 following a period of overzealous capacity expansion, by deferring aircraft deliveries. Overcapacity continues to persist in several Southeast Asian markets, but some LCCs are reaccelerating expansion in 2017. Given the sector’s huge order book it is likely 2016 will represent the low point in Southeast Asian LCC fleet growth. [2144 words]

Subheadings:

Lion Group has focused expansion on its Full Service subsidiaries

AirAsia has taken a hiatus from fleet expansion

Widebody LCC expansion rate also slowed in 2016

Short haul LCC penetration rate declines for a second year

AirAsia, Lion and VietJet plan faster fleet growth in 2017

Southeast Asia LCC fleet to grow by 80 aircraft in 2017

Reaccelerated growth rate could impact profitability Graphs and data: Southeast Asia LCC fleet by airline: Jan-2017 vs Jan-2016 Jan-2015, Jan-2014 and Jan-2013

Southeast Asia LCC widebody fleet size ranked by operator: Jan-2017 vs Jan-2016 and Jan-2015

LCC share of capacity (% of total seats) in Southeast Asia: 2007 to 2017

