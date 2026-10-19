Women airline pilot numbers still mid single digit percentage: benefits foregone

Globally, women account for only c.5%-7% of airline pilots.

This percentage is growing, but it remains below women's share of other roles in airlines. Women occupy double digit percentages of technical jobs and senior leadership roles and a high single digit percentage of CEO positions.

Growing women pilot numbers to a more meaningful share of total cockpit staff is an objective that should not be pursued merely as a box-ticking exercise.

However, airlines would gain from an expanded recruitment pool; a more diverse range of outlooks, skills and talents; and a wider group for possible promotion into future management roles across the organisation.