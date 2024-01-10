Will Javier Milei's rhetoric forge change in Argentinian aviation?
Nearly every time a presidential election occurs in Argentina, uncertainty emerges for the country’s aviation sector.
Arguably, Mauricio Macri’s tenure, which began in 2015, was positive for the industry after he undertook changes that led to the establishment of low cost carriers in the country.
There was some concern that the Fernandez-Kirchner administration would wipe out the progress budget airlines had made in the country, but after a minor shakeout in Argentina’s low cost sector, Flybondi and JetSMART Argentina have continued to grow their presence in the market.
After Javier Milei’s inauguration in Dec-2023, he made declarations to privatise some state-run companies in Argentina, including Aerolineas Argentinas, and adopt an Open Skies policy.
However, it is far from certain that his plans will materialise.
