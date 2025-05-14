Will Atlanta ever have a second airport? Delta is the ultimate arbiter of that - part two
Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International is the world's busiest airport, by some margin, and has been for many years.
It isn't the busiest international airport - that is Dubai International - but passenger volumes continue to grow, mainly thanks to Delta's huge domestic hub & spoke operation, which was the raison d'être for the airport's existence in the first place; it wasn't identified for local point-to-point traffic growth, rather as a transit point.
A lesser known fact is that five decades ago the City of Atlanta bought two large tracts of land outside the city, either of which might be used in the future for building a second airport.
While those land parcels have lain there gathering grass, a private company, Propeller Investments, tried to turn a general aviation facility into that second airport over a decade ago, but fell foul of vested interests that included Delta, which is wedded to Hartsfield-Jackson and vice versa.
Now the city has to make a decision on what to do with the land, which is coveted by the State Natural Resources for environmental protection.
The City won't be rushed into a decision, but one has to be made, which weighs its relationship with Delta against the fact that Hartsfield-Jackson cannot be extended indefinitely. It is already operating close to levels never experienced by entire major city collections of airports, let alone one.
The other question is; who would operate a new airport? For that, at least, there are some suitable candidates.
This is part two of a two-part report.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.