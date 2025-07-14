Widebody LCC update - part two. Asia Pacific surge contrasts with slowdown in Europe & North America
The trend of LCCs adding widebody aircraft to their fleet mix is gaining more momentum in the Asia Pacific region, although this business model is still struggling to gain traction in Europe and North America.
Part one of this analysis examined fleet data to compare widebody numbers in service and on order in different regions.
In addition to these broader aspects, it also discussed widebody fleet plans for the LCCs IndiGo, Vietjet and T'Way, which have made notable moves on this front.
Part two will outline other Asia Pacific widebody LCC operations, as well as those in other regions.
