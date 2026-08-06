When China's biggest airline sees high-speed rail as its toughest competitor

China's airline industry remains one of the world's most competitive aviation markets, with state-owned airline groups, fast-growing private carriers and expanding airports all vying for passengers. Yet, increasingly, the industry's toughest competitor is not another airline.

Speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Australia Pacific, China Southern Airlines Regional Director of Sales and Marketing William Wang argued that high-speed rail now holds an "absolute advantage" on domestic routes of around 800km or less.

Rather than fighting that reality, Chinese airlines are adapting their networks around it, using integrated rail-air connectivity to feed international services through major hub airports.

This marks a significant shift in airline strategy. China's experience demonstrates that the future relationship between aviation and rail is becoming less about direct competition and more about integration.

For airlines worldwide facing airport constraints, sustainability pressures and evolving passenger expectations, China's transport model offers important lessons on how competing modes can ultimately strengthen rather than weaken aviation.