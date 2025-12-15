Volotea SWOT: record margin for 'the airline connecting small and mid-sized European cities'
Volotea was recently named by World Travel Awards as Europe's leading low-cost airline for 2025 - this is the fourth time in five years that it has received this accolade.
Volotea styles itself as "the airline connecting small and mid-sized European cities", and occupies a market niche between Europe's leading low-cost airlines and regional airlines.
Historically a consistently double digit growth airline, it expects growth to slow to 1% in 2025, when it anticipates carrying 11.5 million passengers.
However, it plans a return to double digit growth in 2026, when it targets seat growth of 10%.
Volotea anticipates a more than doubling of its EBIT margin in 2025 to between 8.5% and 9% - its highest ever since its 2011 launch.
This report considers Volotea's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.