Volotea SWOT: record margin for 'the airline connecting small and mid-sized European cities'

Volotea was recently named by World Travel Awards as Europe's leading low-cost airline for 2025 - this is the fourth time in five years that it has received this accolade.

Volotea styles itself as "the airline connecting small and mid-sized European cities", and occupies a market niche between Europe's leading low-cost airlines and regional airlines.

Historically a consistently double digit growth airline, it expects growth to slow to 1% in 2025, when it anticipates carrying 11.5 million passengers.

However, it plans a return to double digit growth in 2026, when it targets seat growth of 10%.

Volotea anticipates a more than doubling of its EBIT margin in 2025 to between 8.5% and 9% - its highest ever since its 2011 launch.

This report considers Volotea's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.