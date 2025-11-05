Volaris starts a new chapter by targeting a broader passenger base

The Mexican low-cost airline Volaris marks its 20th year of operations in 2026, and as that milestone approaches the airline is broadening its reach beyond the 'visiting friends and relatives' (VFR) traffic segment that's been Volaris' core for much of its existence.

The widening of its passenger reach and product offerings is a natural progression for a maturing company like Volaris.

However, the airline stresses that its ultra low-cost DNA remains intact as its offerings evolve.