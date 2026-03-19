Virgin Australia plans modest capacity gains as aircraft deliveries finally ramp up
Virgin Australia is on course to make major progress on its fleet renewal this year, although the airline is still sticking with a relatively conservative capacity and network growth plan.
The airline is set to receive seven more aircraft deliveries in the six months through 30-Jun-2026, the second half of its FY2026.
Combined with first-half deliveries, the new arrivals would reach the airline's previously set target for the full fiscal year.
Meeting this timetable would be a welcome development, given the delivery delays Virgin Australia and many other airlines have experienced in recent years.
Subsidiary Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA) is also due to receive a total of four Embraer E190-E2s during FY2026, allowing it to retire older aircraft.
Virgin Australia released its first-half results on 27-Feb-2026 and gave an update on its business performance, although the variables soon changed again - thanks to the Middle East conflict.
The airline's reliance on its international partners rather than its own metal for long haul service looks smart when global crises occur - it has less exposure to international fluctuations.
However, the fact that its closest partner is Qatar Airways has caused a degree of disruption, as many international flights operated on behalf of Virgin Australia by Qatar Airways have had to be cancelled.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.