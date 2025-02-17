Virgin Australia faces inflexion point as it awaits partnership ruling and ponders CEO choice

Virgin Australia is in a state of regulatory and leadership limbo, with key decisions looming that will shape the next phase of the airline's development.

One of the changes in the works for Virgin Australia is its proposed partnership with Qatar Airways, which represents a major piece in the airline's ongoing efforts to reshape its post-restructuring business.

The market, fleet and network implications of this enhanced partnership were discussed in this CAPA - Centre for Aviation analysis in Oct-2024, after the deal was announced.

Since then, the ball has largely been in the regulators' court. Multiple Australian authorities and government branches are weighing in on the complex proposed arrangement between Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia.

While there is still some way to go on this front, positive signs for the airlines have emerged recently.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia has been considering options for replacing CEO Jayne Hrdlicka when she steps down. However, this process has been complicated by political and union involvement.