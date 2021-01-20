VINCI Airports’ reliance on Europe was its Achilles Heel in 2020

The world’s largest airport operators and investors often have their assets – owned, leased or managed airports – spread around the world to reduce risk.

But the pandemic is everywhere, there is no escaping it; it exists in every country to a matter of degree.

With 45 airports across the globe VINCI Airports, one of the world’s leading private sector airport operators and investors, is better placed than most to report on how the virus has affected traffic numbers by region.

Although it operates airports on four continents, VINCI is now paying a penalty for its (not unreasonable focus) on Europe. Approximately half of VINCI's 45 airports are located there.

Its recent analysis of 2020 figures shows that some of them, notably those in Europe, have been hit hard, whereas in Latin America, despite varying infection rates, capacity and traffic are higher than might be expected.