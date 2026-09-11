Video of the week: When technology gets out of the way

The passenger experience is being reshaped by self-service, biometrics, real-time information and increasingly personalised digital services. But the next step is not simply adding more tools to the journey. It is making the different systems behind the journey work together.

For passengers, the prize is a journey that feels more intuitive, predictable and less dependent on queues, paperwork and repeated interactions. For airlines and airports, better integration can deliver more efficient use of infrastructure, improved operational visibility and a stronger understanding of the customer.

Yet the benefits are far from automatic. Fragmented systems, incompatible data, privacy concerns and investment costs can prevent individual initiatives from delivering their full potential.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Australia Pacific in Adelaide in Jul-2026 examines how Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region can move from deploying standalone solutions to creating a genuinely connected passenger journey - and why closer collaboration between airlines, airports, technology providers and governments will be critical to making that transition.