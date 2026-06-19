Video of the week: The supply chain crisis reshaping aviation’s future

Supply chain disruption has emerged as one of the most significant constraints on aviation's growth and recovery. What began as a temporary consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a structural challenge affecting airlines, manufacturers, maintenance providers and airports across the industry.

Aircraft delivery delays, engine shortages, component availability issues and labour constraints are limiting capacity growth and increasing operational complexity at a time when travel demand remains strong. Geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and sustainability requirements are adding further strain to already stretched global supply networks.

For airline leaders, supply chain resilience is no longer simply a procurement issue. It has become a strategic imperative that directly influences fleet planning, operational reliability, financial performance and long-term competitiveness.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition in Berlin in Apr-2026 examined how aviation stakeholders are responding to these challenges, and explored the partnerships, technologies and risk management strategies that will help create more resilient and adaptable supply chains for the next generation of aviation growth.