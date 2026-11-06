Video of the week: Stronger together? The new partnership imperative in Latin American aviation

Airline competition is increasingly shaped not just by the strength of individual carriers, but by the networks and partnerships they can build around them.

Across Latin America, alliances, joint ventures and consolidation offer opportunities to extend market reach, improve connectivity and create the scale needed to compete internationally. Yet closer collaboration also brings difficult questions about competition, consumer choice and the future of services to smaller and emerging markets.

The challenge is to find structures that deliver commercial and operational benefits without diminishing the diversity and accessibility of the region's aviation market. Partnerships must also create value beyond the airline balance sheet, supporting tourism, trade, employment and environmental objectives.

Drawing on international experience, airline and alliance leaders must consider how regulatory frameworks, governance and commercial alignment can turn collaboration into sustainable growth. The prize is a more connected and efficient aviation ecosystem; the risk is that the pursuit of scale comes at the expense of the markets and passengers it is intended to serve.