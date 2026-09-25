Video of the week: Shared ambition, shared investment, shared growth

Airports and airlines have always depended on each other, but the relationship is becoming more strategically important as aviation confronts capacity constraints, decarbonisation costs, changing passenger expectations and increasingly complex operating environments.

Growth can no longer be considered solely an airline decision or an airport investment question. New routes require infrastructure; infrastructure needs demand; sustainability requires coordinated investment; and a seamless passenger journey depends on systems that cross organisational boundaries.

For airports across Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region, the challenge is to turn this interdependence into a competitive advantage. That means moving beyond transactional relationships towards deeper collaboration around investment, operations, data and long-term network development.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Australia Pacific in Adelaide in Jul-2026 explores how airports and airlines can align their priorities to support profitable growth while addressing the operational and environmental pressures reshaping the region - and why the strongest partnerships may be those that create value for both sides rather than simply shifting costs between them.