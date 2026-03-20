Video of the week: Partnership power – how airlines are scaling capability beyond their walls

Airlines have reached a turning point: the complexity of modern retailing, disruption management, and customer expectations has outgrown what can be efficiently built in-house.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - World from Dec-2025 explores a decisive industry shift - from self-reliance to smart collaboration - where airlines are increasingly forming deep, capability-led partnerships with external specialists to accelerate transformation.

Rather than treating third parties as vendors, leading airlines are now integrating them as strategic extensions of their business. The result is faster innovation cycles, lower operational friction, and access to technologies that would otherwise take years to develop internally.

This discussion unpacks why this model is gaining traction now, how commercial structures are evolving, and what separates successful partnerships from costly integrations.

Using recent real-world examples, including the collaboration between SAS Scandinavian Airlines and Cover Genius, the session highlights how airlines are embedding external expertise directly into their customer journeys. The focus is not on any single deal, but on a broader strategic movement: airlines becoming orchestrators of ecosystems rather than standalone operators.

For executives navigating digital transformation, this session offers a clear message - competitive advantage increasingly depends not on what you build, but on who you partner with and how effectively you integrate them.