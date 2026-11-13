Video of the week: Making digital work – the next competitive divide in aviation across the Americas

Digital transformation has become a strategic priority for airlines, but the challenge is moving beyond investment in individual technologies to achieve meaningful improvements across the business.

Artificial intelligence, connected devices and advanced data analytics offer opportunities to improve operational efficiency, strengthen decision-making and create more relevant passenger experiences. They can also help streamline ticketing, cargo and logistics, while improving the industry's ability to identify and manage cybersecurity risks.

For airlines across the Americas, the potential is significant, but so are the practical challenges of integration, investment and organisational change.

The value of digital capability will depend on how effectively airlines connect information across traditionally fragmented systems and translate it into better decisions and services.

As customer expectations rise and competition intensifies, the next digital divide will not necessarily be between airlines with the most advanced technology, but between those that can turn data into measurable commercial and operational advantage and those that cannot.