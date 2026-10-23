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    23-Oct-2026 11:15 AM

    Video of the week: Latin America and the Caribbean's place in the new geography of global aviation

    Analysis

    Leisure travel remains important, but growing visiting-friends-and-relatives traffic, expanding premium demand and evolving economic conditions are broadening the appeal of travel to, from and within Latin America and the Caribbean.

    Airlines are reassessing long-haul markets, partnerships and hub strategies as they search for growth beyond their established networks.

    Europe remains a critical market, while competition from North American carriers and potential opportunities involving Asia-Pacific airlines add new dimensions to the contest for connectivity.

    Aircraft economics will also influence which routes become viable and which destinations gain access to new markets.

    This session from the CAPA - Centre for Aviation Latin America & Caribbean summit explores why Latin America and the Caribbean are becoming more strategically significant to global aviation, where the next opportunities may emerge and what airlines will need to do to turn growing demand into sustainable long-haul businesses.

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