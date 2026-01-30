Video of the week: Global aviation regulation - regional voices at a strategic crossroads

As aviation emerges from a turbulent first half of the decade, regulation has become one of the industry's most powerful shaping forces.

Environmental mandates, consumer protection rules, infrastructure constraints and geopolitics are increasingly set at global or supra-national levels, yet their real-world impacts are felt most acutely by airlines operating in distinct regional contexts.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - World (Dec-2025) brings together senior leaders from three major regional airline associations to examine how regulation is evolving and how industry bodies are responding.

The discussion explores the unique role airline associations play as intermediaries between governments, multilateral institutions and commercial operators.

Far from being passive commentators, associations are deeply involved in shaping policy outcomes - from sustainability frameworks such as CORSIA and regional SAF mandates, to market access, ownership rules and passenger rights regimes.

The session highlights how associations increasingly act as coordinators, aligning diverse member interests into coherent advocacy positions while also supporting implementation once regulations are enacted.

With examples drawn from Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America, the session underscores that "one-size-fits-all" regulation rarely delivers optimal outcomes in aviation.

Differences in market maturity, infrastructure, airline business models and access to capital mean that identical rules can produce very different results.

This discussion provides timely insight into how regional airline associations are adapting their strategies, building cross-regional cooperation and engaging regulators to ensure that aviation regulation supports safety, sustainability and long-term industry viability rather than undermining it.