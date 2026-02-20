Video of the week: From concept to cockpit – how Meta’s XR & AI are redefining aviation

At the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - World in Dec-2025, Meta presented a compelling vision for how extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI) are moving beyond experimentation to become core tools for the aviation industry.

This session explored how immersive technologies are already delivering tangible benefits across training, operations, and the passenger experience, while laying the foundations for the next era of digital engagement in flight.

Airlines are deploying XR to transform crew training, enabling realistic, repeatable simulations that improve safety outcomes, accelerate learning curves, and significantly reduce training costs. AI-driven content creation and analytics are further enhancing efficiency, allowing airlines to tailor experiences, predict operational needs, and optimise performance at scale.

In parallel, immersive in-flight entertainment and bring-your-own-device strategies are redefining passenger engagement, offering richer, more personalised journeys without adding weight or complexity to aircraft cabins.

Looking ahead, Meta's work on next-generation augmented reality devices, including Orion smart glasses, points to a future where contextual, real-time information seamlessly integrates into both crew workflows and passenger experiences.

From interactive navigation and service guidance to immersive destination previews, XR promises to reshape how travellers interact with airlines and the world around them.

Backed by significant long-term investment and real-world deployments, Meta's aviation roadmap demonstrates that XR and AI are no longer futuristic concepts, but practical tools delivering measurable value today.

This session offers a strategic lens on how immersive technology will shape airline competitiveness, operational resilience, and customer engagement in the decade ahead.