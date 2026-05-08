Video of the week: From airlines to commerce platforms – aviation’s next profit engine

For decades, the airline business was built around a relatively simple proposition: transport passengers safely and efficiently from one destination to another. But with industry net margins still structurally thin and operational costs continuing to rise, that model is no longer sufficient to sustain long-term profitability.

Across global aviation, airlines are increasingly repositioning themselves as consumer commerce and data businesses rather than pure transport operators. Ancillary products, loyalty monetisation, financial services, digital retailing and personalised travel ecosystems are becoming central pillars of airline strategy. For some carriers, non-ticket revenues now contribute a substantial share of total income, fundamentally reshaping how value is created and measured.

This shift is being accelerated by advances in digital technology, artificial intelligence and data analytics, enabling airlines to personalise offers, deepen customer engagement and extend relationships beyond the airport journey. Subscription products, dynamic travel bundles and lifestyle partnerships are moving airlines closer to platform-based business models more commonly associated with technology companies and digital retailers.

Yet the transition raises complex strategic questions. Can airlines successfully balance operational reliability with the demands of becoming customer-centric retail businesses? Will investors reward diversification, or continue to prioritise core airline performance? And as airlines seek to monetise customer data at greater scale, how will regulation, consumer trust and cybersecurity concerns shape the boundaries of future growth?

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition in Berlin in Apr-2026 explores how airlines are redefining their commercial identity for the decades ahead - and whether the industry's next phase will be driven by incremental evolution or a far more profound reinvention of the airline business model.