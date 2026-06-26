Video of the week: Candid insights of the industry’s airline leaders

The aviation industry is navigating one of the most complex operating environments in its history.

Airlines face a combination of geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain constraints, sustainability pressures, digital transformation demands and evolving customer expectations, all while striving to maintain profitability and competitive relevance.

Against this backdrop, leadership has become one of the industry's most important differentiators. The decisions made today will shape not only individual airline performance, but also the future direction of global aviation.

This collection brings together six exclusive interviews with senior airline executives from across Europe and the Middle East from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition in Berlin in Apr-2026. Through candid conversations on strategy, growth, operational resilience, customer engagement and industry transformation, these leaders share their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges reshaping aviation.

Together, the interviews provide a unique snapshot of how some of the industry's most influential decision-makers are navigating uncertainty, identifying growth opportunities and preparing their organisations for an increasingly dynamic and competitive future.