Video of the week: Can aviation win the global war for talent?

As airlines accelerate digital transformation and seek new sources of commercial growth, the industry is confronting a growing talent challenge.

Traditional aviation skill sets alone are no longer sufficient for an environment increasingly shaped by data analytics, customer personalisation, digital retailing and experience-led business models.

To compete effectively, airlines must attract professionals from sectors such as technology, hospitality, retail and financial services - industries with deep expertise in customer engagement and revenue optimisation.

Yet aviation faces structural disadvantages in the competition for talent, including cyclical profitability, operational volatility and comparatively limited compensation flexibility.

This creates a critical strategic question for the industry: how can airlines position themselves as attractive employers in an increasingly competitive global labour market?

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition in Berlin in late Apr-2026 explored how aviation businesses are rethinking recruitment, workplace culture and career development to attract high-value talent capable of driving the industry's next phase of transformation and innovation.