Video of the week: Beyond transactions: Payments as the airline growth engine
Airline payments have quietly become one of the industry's most powerful levers for growth - and one of its least understood.
This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia in Singapore in Oct-2025 lifts the lid on a transformation happening in plain sight: payments evolving from back-office necessity into a frontline driver of revenue, customer experience, and competitive advantage.
What makes this shift so compelling is not just the technology - it's the mindset change. Airlines are no longer asking "how do we process payments?" but "how do payments help us sell better, reach further, and build loyalty?"
From digital wallets and real-time bank transfers to embedded finance and AI-driven fraud prevention, the payments ecosystem is expanding rapidly - and airlines are being forced to rethink how they engage with it.
At the centre of this discussion is a growing realisation: no airline can navigate this complexity alone. Partnerships with specialist players are becoming essential to unlocking innovation while maintaining security and compliance.
Using insights from industry leaders including UATP, this session explores what's changing, what's accelerating, and what airlines need to prioritise now.
If you think payments are still just about transactions, this conversation will challenge that assumption - and show why they may be one of the most strategic assets airlines have today.
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