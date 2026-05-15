Video of the week: Beyond the ticket – airlines race to unlock customer value

The airline industry's approach to revenue generation is undergoing a fundamental transformation. What was once centred largely on ticket sales and basic ancillary fees is rapidly evolving into a broader strategy focused on monetising the entire customer relationship.

As passengers become more digitally connected, experience-focused and value conscious, airlines are under growing pressure to demonstrate relevance at every stage of the travel journey. This shift is driving carriers to rethink how products are presented, personalised and sold across both direct and third-party distribution channels.

Advances in retailing technology, dynamic offer creation and customer analytics are enabling airlines to move far beyond traditional baggage fees and seat selection charges. Rich content, personalised merchandising and real-time pricing are allowing carriers to tailor offers to individual travellers with increasing precision.

In parallel, loyalty programmes are expanding beyond frequent-flyer rewards into broader engagement ecosystems linked to payments, retail and lifestyle partnerships.

Yet the industry faces a strategic balancing act. While personalised monetisation can drive higher conversion rates and stronger revenue performance, airlines must avoid creating customer fatigue through excessive upselling or fragmented experiences.

As more carriers adopt similar retailing capabilities, differentiation is also becoming more difficult - particularly as loyalty programmes become increasingly common across all segments of the market, including low-cost airlines.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition in Berlin in Apr-2026 examines how airlines are redefining commercial strategy around customer lifetime value rather than individual transactions. It explores the technologies, partnerships and distribution models reshaping non-fare revenue generation - and considers whether the next phase of airline retailing will strengthen long-term customer relationships or simply intensify the industry's focus on short-term yield optimisation.