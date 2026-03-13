Video of the week: Azul's quiet AI revolution: Augmentation, not transformation

Artificial intelligence (AI) has quickly moved from experimentation to boardroom priority across the airline industry.

Carriers worldwide are investing in data science, automation and machine learning to improve pricing, optimise networks and strengthen operational resilience.

Yet despite the enthusiasm, many AI initiatives remain trapped in complex technology programmes that struggle to translate into tangible commercial results.

The challenge is rarely the technology itself. Airlines operate in highly integrated environments built on decades of systems investment, regulatory oversight and operational discipline. Replacing core platforms is costly, disruptive and often impractical.

As a result, the industry is increasingly recognising that the real opportunity for AI lies not in wholesale transformation but in practical augmentation - enhancing the intelligence of existing processes rather than rebuilding them.

Across aviation, examples of this shift are beginning to emerge. Airlines are experimenting with machine learning to refine demand forecasting, automate operational decision support and strengthen predictive maintenance. Meanwhile, dynamic pricing capabilities are evolving rapidly as carriers seek to respond faster to volatile demand patterns and competitive pressures.

But implementing these capabilities at scale remains a complex challenge. Success depends not only on algorithms but on organisational alignment, data integration and trust in automated decision-making.

For airline leaders, the question is no longer whether AI will play a role in future operations, but how it can be deployed in ways that deliver measurable commercial value without destabilising existing systems.