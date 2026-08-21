Video of the week: Australia Pacific aviation – building growth that can withstand disruption

Australia and the wider Pacific region are entering a new phase of aviation growth, but expanding demand is colliding with a more volatile operating environment.

Strong passenger recovery, rising international connectivity and growing regional demand are creating opportunities for airlines and airports, while infrastructure constraints, fuel price volatility, workforce pressures and sustainability expectations are testing the resilience of the aviation system.

For Australia in particular, aviation is more than an enabler of tourism. Its geographic isolation makes reliable air connectivity critical to trade, regional development and the country's broader economic competitiveness. Across the Pacific, the importance of aviation is even more pronounced for communities where alternatives are limited.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Australia Pacific in Adelaide in Jul-2026 examines how the region can accommodate future growth while strengthening resilience. It considers the investment, technology, collaboration and policy frameworks required to support a more efficient and sustainable aviation system, while confronting the commercial realities of volatile fuel markets and an increasingly uncertain global environment.