Video of the week: Asia Pacific’s talent test - staffing growth in a constrained labour market

Asia Pacific aviation is entering a decade defined as much by workforce constraints as by traffic growth. Forecasts pointing to a requirement for more than 400,000 additional aviation professionals highlight a structural challenge that extends well beyond cyclical labour shortages.

Airlines across the region already struggle to recruit and retain pilots, engineers, cabin crew and digital specialists, even as fleet expansion and network growth accelerate. This widening gap between demand and supply raises fundamental questions about the sustainability of the region's growth trajectory.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Asia examines the workforce implications of Asia Pacific's expansion in a changing labour market.

It explores whether aviation's traditional value proposition still resonates with younger generations, how shifting expectations around work-life balance, career mobility and purpose are reshaping recruitment, and why training pipelines are failing to scale in line with demand. The discussion also considers the growing role of automation, AI and digital tools in alleviating pressure on scarce skills, while acknowledging the limits of technology as a substitute for human expertise.

The session reframes workforce strategy as a central pillar of competitiveness and resilience. Talent shortages are no longer a temporary constraint but a defining strategic risk, shaping fleet plans, network development and service quality. It provides a structured lens through which to assess how airlines can reposition themselves as employers of choice, build more resilient talent ecosystems and compete effectively for scarce skills in an increasingly global labour market.