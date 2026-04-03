Video of the week: Aviation in an age of uncertainty – crisis as the new normal

The global airline industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience over the past decade, navigating an almost continuous cycle of disruption. From the unprecedented collapse in demand during COVID-19 pandemic to geopolitical instability and supply chain constraints, aviation has repeatedly been forced to adapt under pressure. Yet as the industry stabilises from one shock, another quickly emerges.

The latest challenge comes in the form of escalating tensions across the Middle East, driving airspace closures, extended routings and renewed volatility in fuel markets. For an industry where fuel remains one of the largest cost components, even modest price increases can significantly impact profitability. At the same time, operational disruption caused by restricted airspace is forcing airlines to rethink network planning, scheduling and risk exposure in real time.

Uncertainty is not a new feature of aviation, but its frequency and intensity are increasing. Economic headwinds, regulatory divergence, geopolitical fragmentation and structural supply constraints are combining to create an environment where long-term planning is becoming progressively more difficult. Traditional forecasting models are under strain, while strategic decision-making cycles are shortening.

For airline leaders, regulators and industry stakeholders, the challenge is no longer simply how to recover from disruption, but how to operate effectively within it.

This session from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Asia from back in Oct-2025 explores how aviation businesses are adapting to a world where uncertainty is persistent rather than episodic - and what strategies are emerging to maintain resilience, protect profitability and sustain growth in an increasingly unpredictable global landscape. A relevant discussion in today's more challenging environment.