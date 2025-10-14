Understanding true market demand: new tools help airports combat traffic leakages, add air service

In the fiercely competitive world of air service development, data is power - and timing is everything.

As airports globally work to recover and grow in a post-pandemic aviation landscape, the stakes have never been higher when it comes to understanding passenger behaviour, identifying missed opportunities, and making the right case to airlines.

That's where Aviation Week Network's newly enhanced 'Catchment Analyzer' arrives with timely relevance, offering airports and route developers a sophisticated lens into their true market potential.