Turkish Airlines' 2033 targets: ambitious but doable. AnadoluJet in focus

On 13-Apr-2023 Turkish Airlines announced its operational and financial targets for 2033. These include a doubling of passenger numbers and cargo volume in 2033 compared with 2023, while its revenue target is more ambitious.

Perhaps the most interesting element of the group's plans is a higher profile for its low cost brand AnadoluJet, which is to become a separate subsidiary. Previously focused on domestic routes, AnadoluJet has already embarked in a significant expansion of its fleet and international network.

AnadoluJet has a target of 200 aircraft by 2033, which equates to 25% of the group's planned fleet numbers in a decade's time.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic Turkish Airlines was consistently the fastest growing major legacy airline group in Europe. Its targets for 2033 show that it plans to continue its strong growth path, now that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has receded.