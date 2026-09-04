Tourism no longer resets: resilience becomes the new competitive edge

A tourism crisis used to be measured in months of lost demand. Increasingly, the more revealing measure is how quickly travellers, airlines and destinations reconfigure around it.

The new Resilience in a World that Doesn't Reset study from Tourism Economics and TOURISE, developed with Oxford Economics, finds that the average recovery from 85 major tourism crises has fallen from around 24 months in the early 2000s to just 10-12 months today.

That apparent improvement masks a more profound structural change: disruption is no longer an interruption to tourism growth but part of the operating environment.

The implications extend well beyond destinations directly exposed to conflict.

The Middle East crisis demonstrates how quickly airspace restrictions, fuel inflation, longer routings and misinformation can redistribute demand across global networks. Yet the response is not simply contraction. Travellers are substituting destinations, shortening booking windows and becoming more price-sensitive.

IATA data reinforces the point: Middle Eastern airline demand collapsed by 46.6% in Apr-2026, but global demand outside the region still increased by 1.2%.

The next phase of tourism resilience will therefore be less about returning to normal than continuously adapting to a normal that keeps moving.